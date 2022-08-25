Meta Platforms Is Not the Only Tech Giant That Should Be Worried About TikTok

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), previously known as Facebook, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and how the success of TikTok is impacting these two advertising giants. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the aftermarket prices of Aug. 24, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 24, 2022.Continue reading