Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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15.06.2026 20:06:00
Meta Platforms Is Quietly Becoming One of the Market's Best AI Stocks to Buy. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.
When investors think of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) probably doesn't usually come to mind. Not only has the stock suffered this year, with shares falling nearly 10% year to date, but the company is still thought of first as a social media company that sells ads, while the AI label goes to chipmakers and the biggest cloud computing providers.Yet the irony is that AI may already be doing more for Meta's business than for almost any other company.Meta's first-quarter revenue, helped by AI, rose 33% year over year to $56.3 billion -- an acceleration from about 24% growth just one quarter earlier. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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