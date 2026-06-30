Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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30.06.2026 14:07:11
Meta Platforms Is Reportedly Getting Into Prediction Markets. Could It Be the Company's Next Big Growth Catalyst?
Social media and tech giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been known for expanding its business in many ways, pursuing various opportunities. The next big opportunity it is reportedly eyeing is prediction markets, which have been one of the hottest new trends in recent years, with people making bets on just about any event.According to reports, Meta Platforms is working on a prediction markets platform. Could this be a game changer for its business, or is this just another example of the social media company looking to hop on the latest trend?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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