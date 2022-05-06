|
Meta Platforms Is Set for a Bumpy Ride
Investors in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly Facebook, are having a tough time lately. After reaching its all-time high just a few months ago, Meta's share price fell more than 45% to $208 (as of this writing). Slower revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and weak guidance for the first quarter of 2022 drove the sell-off.On April 27, Meta announced its first-quarter results for 2022. Revenue rose 7% year over year, hitting the middle of its guidance of 3% to 11% growth. Let's look deeper into the earnings release for clues on what to expect in the coming months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
