|
11.05.2023 13:09:00
Meta Platforms Is the Best-Performing FAANG Stock This Year. Can It Still Be Bought?
Considering its terrible business performance in 2022, you probably wouldn't have believed me if I had told you that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) would start 2023 as the best-performing FAANG stock. Still, year to date, its stock has outperformed every other FAANG stock by almost doubling, up 93%. The next best-performing FAANG stock was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is up only 33%.What's impressive is that, despite the colossal stock run so far in 2023, many Wall Street analysts believe Meta stock still has at least 20% more upside from current prices. So should you buy the stock today?Let's see if we can answer that question.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!