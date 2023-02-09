|
09.02.2023 14:30:00
Meta Platforms Is Up 109% In 3 Months, Here's Why I'm Selling
When your buddies tell you about a hot stock that has more than doubled in the past three months, it's usually not a $490 billion company. But that's precisely what Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has done since early November. That's a quick move for any company, let alone the 10th largest in the world. So has Meta moved too fast? Or is this just the start of a remarkable recovery? Read on to find out.Despite this rapid rise, Meta Platforms remains more than 50% off its all-time high reached in July 2021. The stock fell from its highs for two reasons. First, the stock was highly valued due to investor sentiment. Second, the drop occurred right around the time Meta Platforms changed its name from Facebook.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|163,30
|-1,76%