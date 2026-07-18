Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
18.07.2026 21:30:00
Meta Platforms Is Up 21% This Month, and Here Is What's Driving the Surge
We all know Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) as the ubiquitous social networking ecosystem. Investors are also familiar with its booming digital advertising platform. But there's something else that's moving the needle these days.As of July 16, Meta shares are up 21% this month. This stellar performance is better than all the other Magnificent Seven stocks. It's a notable reversal from June, when shares dipped 11%.Here is what's driving the surge that has added a whopping $270 billion to the company's market capitalization in July.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!