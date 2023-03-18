|
18.03.2023 12:15:00
Meta Platforms Issued a Grim Warning About the Economy, But Here's Why Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy
A "year of efficiency" -- that's how Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is characterizing a wave of cost cuts at his company. In a note to investors and employees on March 14, Zuckerberg described the economic slowdown in 2022 as a wake-up call after years of seemingly unabated growth for Meta. The company had to adapt to this new environment, and the CEO is now answering the call.Zuckerberg painted a relatively grim outlook for the broader economy, but his awareness of that potential scenario combined with Meta's planned response is exactly why investors should buy the stock. Let me explain.Meta shareholders have grown especially vocal about the company's disappointing financial performance over the last 12 months. Meta had expanded its workforce at a rapid pace in the past, and it continues to invest billions of dollars in its aspirations for a virtual world called the metaverse, which is housed under its Reality Labs segment. Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|15.03.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|184,40
|-3,97%
