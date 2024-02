Meta Platforms Just Declared Its First Dividend; Here's How 2 Other Recent Dividend Initiations Fared

Congratulations to all my fellow Meta Platforms shareholders. As you hopefully know by now, the social media giant recently declared its first-ever dividend. While this isn't the most generous payout on the market -- its yield is 0.4%, well under the current 1.4% of the S&P 500 index component stocks -- it theoretically adds to the attraction of what has already been quite a popular investment. I say "theoretically," because of course it's too soon to gauge its effect. Let's take a look at two other companies that initiated dividend payments at least a few months back to see how they've fared since then. Perhaps Meta will follow a similar path to T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and/or Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR).T-Mobile US, a scrappy company that's the No. 3 mobile services provider in the U.S. behind Verizon and AT&T, was relatively late to the incumbent telecom dividend party. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel