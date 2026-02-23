Nebius Aktie
Meta Platforms Just Gave Incredible News for Nebius Investors
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been pushing the envelope in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), integrating the technology across its advertising and social media offerings, apart from offering consumer-facing AI tools such as chatbots for businesses.However, the company's AI push comes at a sizable cost. Meta is on track to incur $115 billion to $135 billion in capital expenses this year, an increase of almost 74% over last year's outlay at the midpoint. The company will spend a big chunk of this money purchasing AI accelerator chips from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), based on the latest announcement from the two companies.While Nvidia is set to benefit from Meta's capital spending this year, neocloud infrastructure provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is likely to be another winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
