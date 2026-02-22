Meta Platforms Aktie

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

22.02.2026

Meta Platforms Just Gave Incredible News for Nvidia Investors

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is on track to spend big on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure this year, which isn't surprising as the company is reaping the benefits of integrating AI into different areas of its business.Meta management announced in January that it will increase its capital spending to a range of $115 billion to $135 billion in 2026, up from last year's outlay of $72.2 billion. The tech giant has joined the ranks of other major cloud computing companies poised to spend big on AI hardware this year.Meta says that its increased capital investment will support its Superintelligence Labs division and core business operations. And now, the latest announcement from the hyperscaler suggests that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be a big winner from the company's increased outlay.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
