Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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03.06.2026 09:15:00
Meta Platforms Just Hinted at a New Business Unit That Could Generate Billions
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has never been shy to try new things. A few years ago, it was doing everything it could to bring the metaverse to fruition. It spent billions of dollars on the project, and it was an absolute flop.Currently, it's spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI computing capacity, and the success of this endeavor is still unknown. Because of Meta's previous swings and misses, the market is a bit skeptical of all the money that Meta is spending on artificial intelligence (AI), and the investment community is worried that it could be a waste.However, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg hinted at a new business unit that could prove the doubters wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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