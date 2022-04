Meta Platforms Just Made a Big Move in the Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When social media giant Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the founder's letter that the company is "at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet," a platform that would allow users to experience the internet in an immersive way instead of just looking at it.This platform is known as the metaverse. Zuckerberg pointed out that people can work, play, learn, shop, or collaborate within the metaverse through their virtual avatars irrespective of where they are located across the globe. From enjoying a music concert with friends to attending work from the comfort of one's home, the metaverse is supposed to be the next frontier of the internet where people will interact with each other in virtual worlds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading