Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
14.04.2022 16:52:58
Meta Platforms Just Made a Big Move in the Metaverse
When social media giant Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the founder's letter that the company is "at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet," a platform that would allow users to experience the internet in an immersive way instead of just looking at it.This platform is known as the metaverse. Zuckerberg pointed out that people can work, play, learn, shop, or collaborate within the metaverse through their virtual avatars irrespective of where they are located across the globe. From enjoying a music concert with friends to attending work from the comfort of one's home, the metaverse is supposed to be the next frontier of the internet where people will interact with each other in virtual worlds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|13.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.03.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|04.02.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.03.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|04.02.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.03.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|04.02.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|194,20
|-1,91%