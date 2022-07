Meta Platforms Just Made a Smart Move for Its Future Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on how Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), formerly known as Facebook, is eliminating the need for a Facebook account to use its VR headsets and other updates dealing with its metaverse push. There are both bullish and bearish points to the changes Meta Platforms made. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closed prices of July 8, 2022. The video was published on July 9, 2022.Continue reading