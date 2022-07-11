|
11.07.2022 16:00:00
Meta Platforms Just Made a Smart Move for Its Future Metaverse
Today's video focuses on how Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), formerly known as Facebook, is eliminating the need for a Facebook account to use its VR headsets and other updates dealing with its metaverse push. There are both bullish and bearish points to the changes Meta Platforms made. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closed prices of July 8, 2022. The video was published on July 9, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!