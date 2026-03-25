Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.03.2026 19:07:22

Meta Platforms Just Unveiled Ambitious Plans to Grow Its Stock Price by 500% Over Five Years

Over the past few years, the list of the world's most valuable companies has been dominated by big tech. Many of the top names are companies are at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Since the dawn of AI in early 2023, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been a standout performer, with its stock gaining 381% (as of this writing), more than four times the 72% return of the S&P 500.However, the social media titan is looking ahead to the next five years and has unveiled ambitious plans to increase its market cap to $9 trillion by 2031, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten