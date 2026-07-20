Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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20.07.2026 11:06:00
Meta Platforms Looks Set to Abandon a $174 Billion Investment to Fuel Its AI Ambitions
Since the 2022 bear market bottomed nearly four years ago, Wall Street's historic rally has been driven by two catalysts: the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and the leadership of the "Magnificent Seven."The beauty of the Magnificent Seven is that they all possess one or more sustainable competitive advantages, providing them with ample cash flow to undertake intriguing growth initiatives. This includes social media maven Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which is among the 13 publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges to be valued at north of $1 trillion.But sometimes high-growth initiatives require sacrifices. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta appears set to abandon a $174 billion investment that's had a decisively positive impact on its bottom line to further its AI ambitions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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