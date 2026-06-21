Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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21.06.2026 18:45:00
Meta Platforms Looks Unbelievably Cheap After the Tech Sell-Off. Is It Time to Load Up on Shares?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) hasn't had the greatest run over the past few months, and it's currently down 25% from its all-time high. The sell-off worsened over the past week as some tech stocks took a bit of a beating.However, I think Meta Platforms will deliver solid returns if the market values the company properly. But will that happen soon? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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