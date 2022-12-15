|
15.12.2022 14:39:24
Meta Platforms Partners Silicon Ranch For Seven New Solar Projects In Georgia And Tennessee
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced Thursday seven new solar projects in Georgia and Tennessee totaling 720 megawatts (MWAC) to support its regional operations with 100% renewable energy.
Silicon Ranch, one of the nation's largest independent power producers, is partnering with Walton Electric Membership Corp. or EMC, and the Tennessee Valley Authority or TVA, to supply the renewable power to serve Meta's data centers in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, respectively.
As part of the agreements, Silicon Ranch will fund, build, own, operate, and maintain the solar facilities over the life of each of the seven projects, bringing significant investment to rural communities throughout the region.
The announcement of the seven new projects coincides with the nearing completion of two additional solar facilities by Silicon Ranch that serve Meta's operations. Including the seven projects announced today, Meta is partnering with Silicon Ranch on 16 solar facilities to serve its operations in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley.
The recently completed projects and the seven new facilities expand Meta's renewable energy leadership.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|114,82
|6,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones etwas tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.