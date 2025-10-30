Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 18:25:07

Meta Platforms Plunges 9.5% After Q3 Earnings Miss And Rising 2026 Spend

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) dropped 9.53% to $680.02, down $71.65, following the release of its third-quarter 2025 earnings which revealed a one-time $15.93 billion tax charge and warned of significantly higher spending in 2026.

The company beat revenue expectations, reporting $51.24 billion, up 26% year over year, but reported EPS of just $1.05 due to the tax hit, far below expectations. Management also projected full-year expenses of $116-118 billion and capital expenditures of $70-72 billion.

Meta said its user base reached 3.54 billion daily active users and that advertising revenue remains strong. However, rising costs, especially in AI infrastructure, employee compensation, and depreciation, are expected to accelerate.

META opened at $742.00, hit a high of $750.30, and a low of $680.00, compared to the previous close of $751.67 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume jumped to around 12 million shares, well above the three-month average of 6.5 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $460.10 - $775.45.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten