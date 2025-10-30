Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
30.10.2025 18:25:07
Meta Platforms Plunges 9.5% After Q3 Earnings Miss And Rising 2026 Spend
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) dropped 9.53% to $680.02, down $71.65, following the release of its third-quarter 2025 earnings which revealed a one-time $15.93 billion tax charge and warned of significantly higher spending in 2026.
The company beat revenue expectations, reporting $51.24 billion, up 26% year over year, but reported EPS of just $1.05 due to the tax hit, far below expectations. Management also projected full-year expenses of $116-118 billion and capital expenditures of $70-72 billion.
Meta said its user base reached 3.54 billion daily active users and that advertising revenue remains strong. However, rising costs, especially in AI infrastructure, employee compensation, and depreciation, are expected to accelerate.
META opened at $742.00, hit a high of $750.30, and a low of $680.00, compared to the previous close of $751.67 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume jumped to around 12 million shares, well above the three-month average of 6.5 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $460.10 - $775.45.
