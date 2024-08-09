|
09.08.2024 16:14:00
Meta Platforms Shines. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Not long ago, investors were not confident that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could revitalize its business. At the time, the number of users interfacing with its family of apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads) was stagnant, advertising revenue was falling, and spending on its Reality Labs division was through the roof. But that was the Meta of old; now it's running like a fine-tuned machine.However, does that warrant buying the stock? Or should investors be concerned that Meta will fall like the rest of the tech sector?While the projects it's working on in its Reality Labs (like its augmented and virtual reality headsets) division or its artificial intelligence (AI) research may grab headlines, it's basic old advertising that drives Meta's growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
