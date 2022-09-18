|
18.09.2022 16:55:00
Meta Platforms Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost 60% of its value over the past 12 months. Part of that decline was caused by rising interest rates and macro headwinds, but investors also seemed to lose faith in Meta's long-term prospects. Should investors consider Meta to be dead money or an undervalued turnaround play? Let's review the bear and bull cases to decide.The bears believe Meta will continue to struggle for three reasons: Its advertising business faces existential challenges, it's committed to burning billions of dollars on its experimental metaverse efforts, and it will face intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators for the foreseeable future.Image source: Meta Platforms.Continue reading
