16.05.2023 12:25:00

Meta Platforms Stock: Buy at the High?

Things are looking up for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The company had a rough go of it last year on the stock market, but it has been on fire since 2023 started.Meta Platforms' latest quarterly update added even more fuel to that fire, with its shares soaring on the heels of its first-quarter earnings. Meta Platforms now finds itself closing in on its 52-week high. Should investors still consider buying the stock at these levels? Meta Platforms' earnings report was not exactly stellar, and certainly not on par with the kinds of results investors were once used to. But in light of what the company endured over the past year, Meta's latest update was a step in the right direction. The company's revenue increased by 3% year over year to $28.6 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

28.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 224,10 0,31% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Feiertag -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische Markt bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags Christie Himmelfahrt geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird mit Gewinnen erwartet. Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen