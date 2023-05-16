|
16.05.2023 12:25:00
Meta Platforms Stock: Buy at the High?
Things are looking up for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The company had a rough go of it last year on the stock market, but it has been on fire since 2023 started.Meta Platforms' latest quarterly update added even more fuel to that fire, with its shares soaring on the heels of its first-quarter earnings. Meta Platforms now finds itself closing in on its 52-week high. Should investors still consider buying the stock at these levels? Meta Platforms' earnings report was not exactly stellar, and certainly not on par with the kinds of results investors were once used to. But in light of what the company endured over the past year, Meta's latest update was a step in the right direction. The company's revenue increased by 3% year over year to $28.6 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|28.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|224,10
|0,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Feiertag -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische Markt bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags Christie Himmelfahrt geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird mit Gewinnen erwartet. Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.