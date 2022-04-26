Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.04.2022
Meta Platforms Stock Before Earnings: Buy or Sell?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a disappointing 2022: shares of the tech giant have crashed 45% since the start of the year, triggered by tepid guidance the company issued in February.The signs of a slowdown in Meta's growth caused investors to press the panic button at the beginning of the year, and the stock has failed to recover since. What should investors expect when the Facebook parent company releases its first quarter results on April 27: Should they prepare for another bloodbath in the stock market and exit their long positions or scoop up Meta stock now in anticipation of stronger-than-expected results over the long run? Let's take a look to find out.Wall Street expects Meta to report $28.2 billion in revenue for the first quarter, which would be an increase of 7.7% over last year's first quarter figure of $26.2 billion. These estimates are in line with Meta's top-line guidance of $27 billion to $29 billion.Continue reading
|21.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.03.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
