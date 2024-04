Meta Platforms Stock Has 15% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is no stranger to strong advertising growth and that is helping fuel its outstanding returns, especially lately.But even after explosive gains over the last year, analysts at Wells Fargo like the company's prospects enough to maintain an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. The firm slightly trimmed its price target from $609 to $600, but the new 12-month target still shows an upside of 15% over the current share price of $520.Wells' analysts cited internal research into Meta's advertising performance that points to strong growth in the near term. The analysts expect the company to report strong results for the first quarter and issue solid guidance for Q2.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel