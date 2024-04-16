|
16.04.2024 10:35:00
Meta Platforms Stock Has 18% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) share price bottomed out in 2022, but the stock has soared to new highs as the digital advertising market showed signs of recovery. Analysts at Citigroup see growing user engagement on Instagram Reels leading to higher revenue in the near term, which could further boost the stock price.The firm raised its price target on Meta from $525 to $590 -- a figure that's nearly 18% above the current $500 share price -- while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. Wall Street price targets are usually estimates for where a stock might trade in the next 12 months, so Citi is pointing to a catalyst that could have positive implications for Meta's growth beyond 2024.Meta has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), which powers content recommendations and advertising across its family of apps. More advanced AI models will have a direct impact on the amount of time users spend browsing their feeds as the ads and content they see become more aligned with their interests.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
|
16:47
|ROUNDUP 2: Musk will neue X-Nutzer für Posts bezahlen lassen (dpa-AFX)
|
12.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|OpenAI and Meta ready new AI models capable of ‘reasoning’ (Financial Times)
|
09.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Montagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)