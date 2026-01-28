Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

29.01.2026 00:11:46

Meta Platforms Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News from CEO Mark Zuckerberg

While many companies are looking for ways to profit from artificial intelligence (AI), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has flipped the narrative on its head. The company has long used sophisticated algorithms to surface relevant content and direct targeted advertising to users of its social media platforms. The advent of generative AI has taken that approach to the next level.When Meta reported its quarterly results after the market close on Wednesday, one thing was crystal clear. The company continues to stick to the strategy that fueled its success while also looking for ways to profit from an AI-centric future.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
