Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
29.01.2026 00:11:46
Meta Platforms Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News from CEO Mark Zuckerberg
While many companies are looking for ways to profit from artificial intelligence (AI), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has flipped the narrative on its head. The company has long used sophisticated algorithms to surface relevant content and direct targeted advertising to users of its social media platforms. The advent of generative AI has taken that approach to the next level.When Meta reported its quarterly results after the market close on Wednesday, one thing was crystal clear. The company continues to stick to the strategy that fueled its success while also looking for ways to profit from an AI-centric future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
07:30
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
07:30
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Apple buys Israeli start-up Q.AI for close to $2bn in race to build AI devices (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|606,80
|-1,88%