|
08.08.2023 13:15:00
Meta Platforms Stock Is a Buy on Solid Earnings and AI Potential
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) had a rough 2022. Rising interest rates, a poor ad market, and increased competition forced the company to lay off thousands of employees; the stock price plummeted 64%.But in 2023, Meta is on the rebound. The company's stock price is up 163% since Jan. 1, and it is reporting strong financial results.The company made significant changes to its business, including churning out many new products and services like Threads, an app similar to Twitter (recently renamed X), and Reels, a promising short-form video platform. The improvements made by the company over the last year have not gone unnoticed by bullish investors, who eagerly anticipate the positive impact on the company's bottom line. Overall, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the company's trajectory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 207,00
|0,05%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|284,80
|-0,75%
|On
|35,70
|1,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.