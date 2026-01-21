Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
21.01.2026 14:21:00
Meta Platforms Stock Is Down Sharply Already in 2026: Time to Buy?
Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) shares have taken a beating in 2026. As of this writing, the stock is down about 8.5% year to date. And this adds to a rough patch at the end of 2025 as investors were spooked by the tech company's big spending plans. Since the company's third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 29, shares have slid about 20%. With the stock losing about a fifth of its value in such a short period of time, this is a good time for investors to take a look at the growth stock to see if this is a buying opportunity or a sign of more problems to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
