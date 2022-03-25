|
25.03.2022 11:47:00
Meta Platforms Stock Is Rising Again: Here's Why It's a Buy
Social media behemoth Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is staging a recovery after a tumultuous period. Meta stock has bounced up by 18% over the last ten days, and investors might be wondering if it had already hit bottom when shares plunged to a 52-week low of $185.33 earlier this month. The rally arrested an overall decline of 51% since September 2021 amid disappointment about the company's full-year earnings report and the broader tech market sell-off.But whether or not the weakness is over, this company is a great addition to any stock portfolio for the long term. Here's why.Continue reading
