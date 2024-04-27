|
27.04.2024 16:11:00
Meta Platforms Stock Just Plunged. Should You Buy the Dip or Run for Cover?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market since the beginning of 2023, gaining more than 300% at one point.However, that momentum didn't help the social media giant Wednesday night after it reported first-quarter earnings. Meta stock plunged 15% after hours on the update, even though first-quarter results were strong.Revenue in the first quarter jumped 27% to $36.5 billion, its fastest growth rate in several quarters, and edged out estimates at $36.2 billion. Operating margin improved from 25% to 38% as advertising growth returned and the company benefited from last year's cost cuts. On the bottom line, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share jumped 114% to $4.71, topping expectations at $4.32. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!