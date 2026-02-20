Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
20.02.2026 17:13:00
Meta Platforms vs. Netflix: Which Is the Better Growth Stock to Buy?
Shares of social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are both down so far in 2026, but the drawdown has not been comparable. Netflix has fallen by about 17% year to date, while Meta has been closer to flat to modestly lower.If you think that Netflix's sharper decline makes it the automatic choice when comparing the two growth stocks, think again.Netflix's business is still growing, and its outlook is solid. But Meta's latest guidance and investment plans point to a far more attractive growth profile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
