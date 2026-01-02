Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
|
02.01.2026 21:30:00
Meta Platforms vs. Pinterest: Which Social Media Stock Will Outperform in 2026?
Social media stocks Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) both experienced volatility in 2025, marked by strong sell-offs and rallies throughout the year. But it was Meta that outperformed, turning in an over 10% gain, while Pinterest fell more than 10% as of this writing. But a new year calls for a fresh look. So let's see which stock is set to outperform in 2026.Despite the stock's underperformance in 2025, Pinterest turned in robust results, growing its revenue by 16% through the first nine months of the year. Third-quarter results were strong, with revenue increasing by 17%, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed by 24%, and free cash flow jumped by 30%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.12.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Börse New York in Rot: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsstart Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25