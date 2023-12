Meta Platforms Was the Best FAANG Stock in 2023. Can It Repeat in 2024?

Over the past decade, the FAANG stocks have represented the pinnacle of tech investing. However, after a terrible 2022, where many of them lost significant value, some wondered if their run was over. 2023 was a sharp reversal of that trend, and many FAANG stocks regained their status as great investments.The group is made up of these stocks:None of these five had a better 2023 than Meta, whose stock rose around 170% in 2023. The next-highest performer (Amazon) increased by about 75%, and the worst (Apple) saw shares rise by nearly 50%. So, while none of the companies in this group had a bad year, none are close to Meta Platforms ' performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel