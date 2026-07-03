Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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03.07.2026 23:35:00

Meta Platforms Will Spend $135 Billion on AI in 2026. There Might Only Be 1 Reason Why.

The market is focused these days on the immense amount of capital flooding the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. The hyperscalers are getting all the attention as they embark on an extraordinary investment cycle.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one such business. The dominant social media platform, which has historically posted huge profits and free cash flow, plans to spend $125 billion to $145 billion on capital expenditures (capex) in 2026, mostly for AI infrastructure. That upper bound is about double the $72 billion figure from last year.Investors are probably wondering why Meta is transitioning from a capital-light business to a capital-intensive one. There might only be one reason.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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