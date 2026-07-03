Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
03.07.2026 23:35:00
Meta Platforms Will Spend $135 Billion on AI in 2026. There Might Only Be 1 Reason Why.
The market is focused these days on the immense amount of capital flooding the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. The hyperscalers are getting all the attention as they embark on an extraordinary investment cycle.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one such business. The dominant social media platform, which has historically posted huge profits and free cash flow, plans to spend $125 billion to $145 billion on capital expenditures (capex) in 2026, mostly for AI infrastructure. That upper bound is about double the $72 billion figure from last year.Investors are probably wondering why Meta is transitioning from a capital-light business to a capital-intensive one. There might only be one reason.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
01.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Gerüchte zu Cloud-Plan treibt Meta - CoreWeave sacken ab (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Meta-Aktie mit Kursrally, CoreWeave sackt zweistellig ab: Angebliche Cloud-Pläne von Facebook-Mutter beflügeln - Konkurrenz schwächelt (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26