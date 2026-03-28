Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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28.03.2026 02:30:00
Meta Plunges on Jury Verdict. Here's What It Means for Investors
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock plunged on Thursday after a blockbuster verdict landed on the social media giant the day before.A California jury found that Meta and Alphabet's YouTube had designed their products to be addictive, leading to mental health harm such as anxiety and depression to the plaintiff, and establishing for the first time that social media can cause personal injury.That verdict comes on the heels of a similar setback for Meta in a case in New Mexico, where the Instagram parent was found liable for failing to protect its users from child predators. Meta will pay $375 million in that case and $4.2 million for the California verdict. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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25.03.26
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