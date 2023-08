Meta releases Code Llama LLM for coding

Facebook parent company Meta has introduced an AI-based tool for coding, called Code Llama.A large language model (LLM) that can use text prompts to generate code, Code Llama is a code-specialized version of Llama 2. It was built by further training on code-specific datasets, sampling more data from the same dataset for a longer period. Code Llama can generate code and natural language about code from both code and natural language prompts, such as “Write me a function that outputs the fibonacci sequence.” The tool also can be used for code completion and debugging. Languages supported include Python, C++, Java, PHP, TypeScript, JavaScript, C#, and Bash.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel