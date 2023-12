Meta releases open-source tools for AI safety

Meta has introduced Purple Llama, a project dedicated to creating open-source tools for developers to evaluate and boost the trustworthiness and safety of generative AI models before they are used publicly.Meta emphasized the need for collaborative efforts in ensuring AI safety, stating that AI challenges cannot be tackled in isolation. The company said the goal of Purple Llama is to establish a shared foundation for developing safer genAI as concerns mount about large language models and other AI technologies.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel