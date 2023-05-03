|
03.05.2023 16:31:53
Meta Scored a Big Victory in the Bear Market, and No One's Talking About It
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has taken plenty of heat in recent years over what some consider rampant spending. And rightly so.One prime example of this was the company's rebranding to Meta, to signal its long-term goal of building a metaverse business. Another example was the expansion of a business segment known as Reality Labs, which includes the Quest VR headsets and related software sales. Reality Labs lost $4 billion in the first quarter alone. It hasn't been all bad at Meta, though. In fact, even as the company invests heavily in the metaverse, it remained highly profitable and still manages to return lots of excess cash to shareholders via share repurchases. In fact, it doled out quite a bit of buying back in 2022 during the current bear market, which is starting to look like really good timing considering the first-quarter earnings report. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!