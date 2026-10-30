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30.10.2026 23:19:02

Meta Settles With Teen In Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has reached a settlement with a teen who accused the company of designing Instagram and Facebook to encourage addictive use that contributed to mental health problems and disordered eating.

The plaintiff, identified as K.D.B., settled with Meta after jury selection began in Los Angeles. The agreement follows Meta's settlement with another teen plaintiff, S.J., days earlier. The terms of both settlements are confidential.

TikTok and YouTube had previously resolved claims brought by the two teens, leaving Snapchat parent Snap as the sole defendant in the trial. Opening arguments are scheduled for November 4.

The plaintiffs alleged that features designed to increase engagement encouraged compulsive social media use and contributed to serious mental and physical health problems. Meta and other technology companies have denied deliberately designing their platforms to addict young users.

The case is among thousands of lawsuits accusing social media companies of contributing to mental health problems among children and teenagers.

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