Meta Signs Two Long-term Contracts With Arevon For Kelso Solar Project

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Tuesday announced the signing of two long-term Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements with Arevon Energy, Inc., a renewable energy developer, for the Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Missouri.

The Kelso Solar Project, generating 349 megawatts of power, is expected to support Meta's operations in the region with 100% renewable energy.

Arevon will own and operate the Kelso Solar Project under the contract, creating numerous economic benefits in the power plant's vicinity such as over 450 full-time equivalent construction jobs and five permanent jobs for project operation and maintenance over its long lifespan.

Additionally, land leases with local landowners are expected to result in millions of dollars in annual revenue, and the solar facility will provide over $34 million to local governments throughout the project's life, including almost $28 million for area schools.

The first phase of the Kelso Solar Project is expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the second phase following shortly after in the first quarter of 2026.