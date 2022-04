Meta Soared on Earnings. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) finally got some redemption Wednesday afternoon (April 27). Shares of the beaten-down social media stock jumped 18% after hours, potentially signaling that the worst for the company may be behind it. Despite a double-digit pop, the results weren't as strong as one might think.Revenue increased just 7%, the weakest performance in its history as a publicly-traded company, to $27.9 billion, missing estimates at $28.2 billion. On the bottom line, earnings per share fell from $3.30 to $2.72, but that still beat expectations at $2.56.Guidance was also modest, with management calling for $28 billion to $30 billion in revenue in the second quarter, which implies flat to 7.5% revenue growth and was worse than expectations at $30.6 billion.Continue reading