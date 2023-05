Meta Squares Up to Canada Over Publishing Law

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If Facebook stopped your uncle with a weakness for conspiracy theories from incessantly posting news stories, would that be so bad?On Monday, Meta's Head of Global Affairs Nick Clegg doubled down on Meta's threat to block news on its platforms in Canada if the government goes ahead with proposed legislation to make Big Tech companies hammer out licensing deals with news publishers for their content.Continue reading