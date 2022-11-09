Meta starts laying off 13% of staff

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If you thought the Twitter layoffs were carnage, may we refer you to the first true Big Tech whale carcass lying over there on the beach.Meta announced Wednesday it would let go 11,000 employees from its workforce, following rumors of layoffs at the Facebook parent company and the reality that tech layoffs have been gathering speed in less gargantuan tech companies. Although Twitter's layoffs have had big car crash energy, Meta is orders of magnitude larger than its birdy little brother, and -as a card-carrying member of the Big Four- Meta's layoffs ring like a death knell for the Big Tech era.Continue reading