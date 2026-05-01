Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.05.2026 05:07:00
Meta Stock: Is It Time for Investors to Buy the Dip?
Shares of social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are getting hammered. The stock fell as much as 10% in early trading on Thursday after the company reported its first-quarter results late Wednesday, deepening a sell-off that has carved more than 20% off shares from their fall 2025 high near $796. But there's a curious mismatch here.The actual quarterly numbers were excellent, with revenue growth accelerating and an impressive operating margin of 41%. Meanwhile, the stock's drop arguably comes down almost entirely to one line in the outlook: a higher 2026 capital expenditure forecast.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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