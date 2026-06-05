Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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05.06.2026 15:45:00
Meta Stock Fell After Strong Earnings: Is It a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Meta (NASDAQ: META) is facing a heated debate among investors as AI spending climbs and Wall Street questions the payoff. But the company's core advertising business is still showing powerful signs of strength, with AI already improving targeting, engagement, ad impressions, and pricing.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 27, 2026. The video was published on June 4, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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