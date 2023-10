Meta Stock Is a Buy Because the Company Is Doing More With Less

Cost-cutting is typically celebrated by a company's shareholders. After all, spending less money -- in theory, anyway -- allows more revenue to be turned into profit.In the real world, though, culling costs isn't always so simple. Sometimes spending less on things like marketing, research and development, and even employees can unexpectedly undermine a company's ability to continue doing business as usual.Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is successfully walking this fine line. During its third quarter of the year, expenses continued to dwindle, yet sales continued to grow. Indeed, the company's top-line growth actually accelerated.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel