Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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06.06.2026 05:33:00
Meta Stock Is Getting Hit Hard. But Where Will It Be in 3 Years?
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) sit about 25% below their all-time high reached last August, a slide that has left the social media giant lagging most of its big tech peers, even after clawing back from a late-March low. And it has happened while the underlying business is, by most measures, speeding up.The latest pressure on the stock came on Friday, when reports surfaced that the tech company was considering raising tens of billions of dollars through a stock offering to help fund its AI build-out.Whatever happens with this potential equity sale, the gap between a fast-growing company and a stock that can't seem to get traction raises a question for investors: Is this discrepancy between the stock's performance and the underlying business a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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05.06.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bericht über Kapitalerhöhung verstärkt Gewinnmitnahmen bei Meta (dpa-AFX)
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05.06.26
|Meta weighs big equity raising after blockbuster Google deal (Financial Times)
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05.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
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03.06.26
|Meta-Aktie in Grün: EU-Gericht erklärt Messenger-Einstufung für gültig (dpa-AFX)
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03.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Meta bets on AI agents to unlock WhatsApp revenues (Financial Times)