Meta Stock Is Still Too Cheap

On Friday, I called Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) new AI personal agent, Muse, a game changer for the company. I didn't expect that would happen as soon as the next trading day.

Meta stock soared 11.4% on Monday after a Wells Fargo analyst raised his price target on the stock from $640 to $796, noting the success of the Muse Spark LLM and the new Muse assistant, and investors also seemed to react to Muse achieving the top spot in Apple's App Store.

Muse was released two weeks ago, but Wall Street suddenly seems to be waking up to its impact, even though it's been clear that the AI agent has been rapidly gaining adoption, with 600,000 downloads in the first five days after its release.

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