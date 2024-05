Meta Stock is Tanking. Here's Why I Still Think It's a Buy.

One of the hottest stocks among the "Magnificent Seven" has been Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). After a rocky performance in 2022, shares in the advertising behemoth soared 194% last year following an impressive return to growth on both the top and bottom lines.While Meta shares are still up an impressive 22% in 2024, the stock has plunged roughly 12% since the company reported first-quarter earnings on April 24. The reason? Meta's management called for an uptick in spending this year.Let's outline the rationale behind the rising expense profile and analyze why now is a good time to buy the dip on Meta stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel