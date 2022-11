Meta Stock Is Up on Layoff Announcement. Should Investors Be Selling Instead?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Metaverse upstart and parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and other social and communications platforms Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just announced plans to reduce its workforce by 11,000 people. These job cuts amount to 12.6% of its 87,000-plus workforce at the end of the third quarter. The layoffs come after a series of weak earnings reports over the past year. Apple's moves to increase user privacy have had a serious impact on Meta's ad business, and the macroeconomic environment has compounded the problem. On the day of the announcement, shares of Meta climbed almost 8% in morning trading, with investors glad to see the company taking steps to cut costs. But is this move really a sell sign in disguise? There's reason to believe Meta's ad business has been permanently devalued, and the billions of dollars being spent on the metaverse may not generate the returns bulls are counting on. Continue reading